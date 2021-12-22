Health officials in Balochistan province have reported detection of 30 suspected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Balochistan Covid-19 operation cell In-charge Dr Naqeebullah Niazi told Geo News that that cases have surfaced during testing in Kalat district.

The official said that samples collected from suspected patients were sent to the National Institute of Health Islamabad for testing.

He said that health department has also written to district health officer Kalat, directing him to quarantine the suspected patients.

Health department has also directed doctors to take necessary precautions following the detection of the cases.

Meanwhile, Balochistan chief minister has also expressed his concerns over detection of suspected Omicron cases in the province.