Muhammad Bilal Yasir

Prominent politician and poet Ajmal Khattak’s 12th death anniversary is being observed today. He started writing poem at the tender age of 12. His literary greatness could be gauged from the fact that he left an oeuvre of 18 manuscripts. Besides, his simple life was yet another testimony of his greatness. He remained an MNA, Senator, two time president of Awami National Party and close relations with rulers of Afghanistan. However, at this death, the mud house which he had inherited from father was only asset.

In the aftermath of 1973 firing on an ANP’s anti-government rally in Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi which left several party workers injured, government issued orders for his arrest. Mr Khattak realized that it was not safe for him to stay in Pakistan, so, he left for Afghanistan. However, to dodge government agencies to reach Afghanistan was not an easy task.

Ajmal Khattak in Kabul

However, Tor Lala Kaka, real name (Ghulam Rasool Khan), an ANP leader and Khilji’s tribesman from Bajaur took it upon himself to smuggle the poet to the Afghanistan. Tor Lala Kaka, Ajmal Khattak and some other companions managed to reach Khar area of Bajaur via Chakaddra and Malakand. Tor Lala’s brother Zafar Khan was the tehsildar of the Jaar at that time. After spending a few days in Jaar, Ajmal Khattak realized that the danger was not yet over and he left for Salarzai area. He stayed in Matta Shah area of Salarzai with Malik Sarwar Khan alias Matta Shah Malik.

Mata Shah Malik was a Pakhtun nationalist and a sympathizer of the oppressed. He gave immense respect to Ajmal Khattak and served him well as long as he remained in Matta Shah. Later, Mata Shah Malik escorted the caravan to Afghanistan. Late Malik Abdul Ghani son of Malik Sarwar Khan who escorted Ajmal to Afghanistan said that their convoy reached Chaghan Sarai area of Kunar via the Salarzai trade corridor Latti Pass. From there they went to Jalalabad and then to Kabul.

Ajmal Khattak further strengthened ties with Bajaur elders after reaching Kabul. Toor Lalai Kaka accompanied him to Kabul and stayed there with him. On the other hand, Mr Khattak also took great care of Bajaur elders and invited them to all kind of jirgas in Kabul. Bajaur’s elders Tor Lala Kaka, Malik Fujoon, Malik Jamadar, Muhammad Shoaib Jan, Malik Ataullah Khan Lala, Malik Salarzai’s Malik Manda Azeem Khan alias Selab Malik were his close associates. Selab Malik was considered his closest associate.

After Selab Malik’s death, Mr Khattak visited Bajaur to attend his funeral. Besides, he also met large number of elders during his visit.

Post exile years

After ending his exile in the Benazir Bhutto government, Mr Khattak was made the president o f the ANP. As the ANP’s president, he continued his special relationship with Bajaur and tribal areas. In 1996, when he convened a grand jigra about the issues of the tribesmen and Frontier Crimes Regulation, he invited a large number of Bajaur elders to jirga.

Mian Shah Jahan Shaheed and Sheikh Jahanzada, the central leader of ANP addressed the jirga from the Bajaur.

Malik Ataullah Khan, another prominent Bajaur figure and former ANP president, said that when Ajmal Khattak came to Kabul, he was studying at Khushal Khan High School. “When Ajmal Khattak took up residence near my hostel, the tribal students and especially the students studying from Bajaur became closer to him,” he said.

Mr Khan said that the relationship between him and Mr Khattak became so strong that when a dispute arose between him and Tor Lala Kaka, he reconciled them.

Ajmal Khattak’s life was a life full of struggle. Tribesmen, particularly the people of Bajaur welcomed him and supported him at every opportunity. Ajmal Khattak also always loved the tribal and Bajaur people immensely.