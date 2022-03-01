Maheen Khan

“Becoming happy for the spring season

Becoming happy for being alive once again”

All of us are aware of the coming of spring season which is the time to refresh and renewal of life on this earth. Every one of us needs fresh air to breathe which refreshes their soul and mind. People go outdoors to enjoy the blessings of nature and the colorful gifts of nature in the form of numerous flowers which makes me alive and brings the new glitter in my eyes and that is the trajectory towards rejuvenating .Spring has traditionally been the symbol of love, spirituality, joy, youth, melancholy and most importantly beginning of a new life for a person after at the hands of cold world of autumn.

Definitely there is spring after the frosty winters and this the reason we become happy and lively for the coming of Springtime..so let’s party, this the slogan of spring itself .why not?

Let the winds of spring take us to the kingdom of flowers and magnificent colors, the colors which will never fade away, the grassy earth needs attention to be praised.

Spring gardening can be overwhelming, and I am also fond of gardening. Spring season teaches us how to live the life of possibilities and fun.

Spring seems like the dancing of wind waves on the windy day that bring in cheerful and craziness to the person and set aside the loneliness of one who cannot run away from his or her aloofness, this is the way spring brings jolly mood to us. “life is but a mingled yarn ….bad and good , sorrow and happiness, love and hate , sun and rain” so live the life just like the flowers do.

Literature is something that is too deep but who understands its logic nourishes literature in himself. The deep beauty of nature as spring has its own glimmers and long lasting beauty, but it comes after the sufferings and pain but spring season serves as the ray of hope. I am sure the day on which hope was born it was the day of spring arrival, we can say hope the synonym of spring .

Each and every thing exist in the world is impatient to coming of spring because they all suffered a lot and now is the time of healing and rebirth,no one can imagine the beauty before it arrives. Let the sunshine and wind blows in its own way .Even birds enjoys the spring cooing and twittering by adding more beauty to the nature.

Spring has enchanted literary critics as well, and every poet and critic see spring according to their own perception and pattern of thinking the way they feel it and then explain it uniquely changes the thoughts of others too. Nevertheless life needs all this glitters and colours to get rid of the sorrowful life and take the breath of freedom in the nippy air of spring.