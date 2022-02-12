Abdul Sattar

A rumors fueled frenzy led a mob to storm the teshil municipal administration office in Shewa area of Swabi over false blasphemy charges against an official. The incident; however, ended without any casualty.

However, police acted swiftly and shifted the official accused of blasphemy to another location. The mob tortured another colleague of the official, accused of blasphemy; however, he was police and religious clerics rescued him.

To to the brink and back

DSP Razar tehsil Shafiur Rehman told TNN that the rumors spread on Wednesday that a 55 years old employee of the TMA has committed blasphemy. He said that the rumor enraged a large number of people stormed the TMA office. However, he said that police quickly reacted after being alerted about the rumors circulating in the bazaar and rushed to place and shifted the official to a safe location with the help of locals. Besides, the mob dispersed after assurances from police and locals elders that they would investigate the matter to get to the bottom of the matter within 24 hours.

The official said that the mob caught a fleeing TMA official, who was running away in panic and started beating him, suspecting him to be blasphemy accused. However, he said that police and local elders rescued him from the clutches of the mob.

Mr Rehman said that after the mob’s dispersal, the official accused of blasphemy sat down with local religious clerics and assured them that he could even think about blasphemy. Besides, the official said that it was his job to collect taxes and fines from people in bazaar. The official said at times he gets into heated argument with people. “I am a hypertension patient; however, ready to satisfy people about any harsh words which I may have uttered,” he said.

However, the religious clerics at this occasion declared that the official could follow to path ordained by the Sharia even if has uttered something erroneously.

Regarding the origins of the rumor, the DSP said that there was no audio-visual evidence of the alleged blasphemy attributed to the official was available. However, he said that somehow the rumors spread to large number of people who later stormed the TMA office.

He said that no FIR was registered against side in this case and the issue was resolved with the efforts of local elders and religious clerics.

Besides, he said that the official was also at the verge of retirement and about the achieve age of superannuation in next two months.

How the rumors started to circulate

The DSP said that police investigation determined that someone spread the rumor in the bazaar and incited the people against the official. “In reality, the official had not uttered anything objectionable,” he said. He said that in case the people and police had not reacted quickly, then something tragic could have happened.

Gillani, a social worker from the Shewa Adda said on Thursday a gathering took place under the aegis of the TMA Razar, where local elders of Tehrik Tahaffuz Khatam-e-Nubuwat also spoke.

He said that the leaders cautioned people to avoid rash things even in the state of anger. Besides, they assured the people that the official in question was an honest and dutiful person.

Mr Gillani said that whatever happened in Shewa Adda on Wednesday took place to rumors and hearsay. “We heard people in bazaar saying that the official has committed blasphemy,” he said.

Besides, he said that he personally knew the official and he was not someone who would committee blasphemy.

“He inspects bazaars daily and might have get into argument with someone but could not commit blasphemy,” he added.