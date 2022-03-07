Aqiq Hussain, a resident of Parachinar, who was wounded in Koocha Risaldar mosque on Friday, succumbed to his injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital.

Mr Hussain’s minor son Faheem Abbas had died earlier in the blast. Following Mr Hussain’s death, the number of dead belonging to the Parachinar has jumped up to 14. The deaths have caused an air of grief in the area.

Mr Hussain’s body was brought to his native Parachinar town, where he was laid to rest next to his minor son’s grave.

Mr Hussain was being treated for his wounds and was operated upon in the LRH.

Sadiq Bangash, a relative told TNN that Mr Aqiq was running a PCO in the Qissa Khawni Bazaar and had gone to the offer Friday prayers at the mosque along with his minor son.

More than 30 other victims of the blast are also among the injured.