Seventh anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) massacre is being observed on Thursday.

On December 16, 2014, six terrorists entered the Army Public School Warsak Road area of Peshawar. The terrorists then opened fire on school children, assembled in auditorium for first aid training. They martyred 149 people including 132 students.

The massacre of innocent school children caused a national outrage. Pakistan political leadership sat down following the attack and drafted the National Action Plan to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

Security forces killed the terrorists involved in the APS attack in the operation. Besides, the facilitators were also hanged following a military court verdict.

Every year, the nation observes the December 16 anniversary to remember the martyred children and memorials and prayers are held all over the country.

On the other hand, parents of the martyred children said that protection of other children lives is their lifelong mission.