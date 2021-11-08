Pakistan has topped its poll in T20 World Cup 2021 after beating the Scotland with 72 runs on Sunday.

Though green shirts had early made their place in semis; however, on Sunday they kept their winning streak to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

First semi-final will be played in Abu Dhabi on 7pm November 10 while the second one will be played in Dubai the same time on November 11.

According to tournament format, group A top point scoring team will face group B runner up in the semis. Similarly, Group B top point scorer would face group A runner up.

Pakistan and England have topped their respective groups while Australia and New Zealand are the runners up. England will face New Zealand in first semi on November 10 while Pakistan and Australia play the second semi on November 11.