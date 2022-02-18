Nisha Arif

Sakina Bibi, a resident of Peshawar kept putting up weight for days on end. She tried to control her weight through dieting and exercises; however, to no avail. By the time, Ms Sakina consulted a doctor; she found her weight had jumped up to 150 kilograms. The doctor told her to go for bariatric surgery.

Ms Sakina initially did not agree to surgery proposal; however, after passage of some months started facing problems with her routine life activities. She faced difficulty in walking and going to toilet become a painful experience.

The trauma associated with the obesity forced her to go for surgery which led her to lose weight. These days she is too careful about her diet and exercises regularly to avoid putting up weight again. “I do not want to go through those painful experiences again,” she said.

What doctors say?

Dr Adil Bangash, an assistant professor at the bariatric unit of the Lady Reading Hospital said that it was very important to raise awareness regarding obesity.

Dr Bangash said that when a person puts on weight beyond a certain limits, then, it becomes very difficult to control through dieting.

Besides, he said that obesity not only made it difficult to perform routine activities but also caused a number of diseases. “Obesity not only makes it difficult to walk but also causes hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and arthritis,” he said. Dr Bangash said that when one puts up 120 kilograms of weight, then, to bring it down through exercise and diet was not possible.

In this situation, surgery becomes necessary,” Dr Bangash said.

He said that in the bariatric surgery, excessive fat was removed to reduce weight. Besides, he said that surgical removal of fat was not bad for health.

Nadir Khan, a resident of Swabi has also undergone bariatric surgery. Mr Khan had put on 160 kilograms. Initially, he was very worried, when his doctors told him to undergo the surgery while on the other hand he was finding difficult to perform routine activities.

However, at the insistence of family and doctors, he underwent the surgery. Though Khan is diabetic; however, he is managing his routine activities including daily walk after surgery.

On the other hand, Dr Bangash said that there was no harm in bariatric surgery. However, he added that obesity was bad for health and could lead to fatal illnesses.

For better health, he proposed a balanced diet and exercise and positive changes in life styles.

“Obesity is a diseases and not sign of health,” he said.