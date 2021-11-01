BUNER: A jirga in Chagarzai area of Buner district has decided to take a traffic warden to the court for threatening to kill a local journalist.

The jigra was convened to discuss the murder threats, a traffic warden issued to local journalist Naseeb Yar Chagarzai. Mr Chagarzai works for TNN, Dawn News, Mashriq TV and other outlets.

The jirga also unanimously passed a resolution, announcing its support to Mr Chagarzai. The resolution also condemned the death threats against the journalists and asked the Buner police to take action against the traffic warden.

Addressing the jirga, Jamaat Islami Chargarzai’s amir Bahar-ul-Uloom said that they stood with the journalists and condemned the threat issued by the traffic warden.

He said that they would soon approach court against the traffic warden.

The resolution also demanded the police department to take strict action against the traffic warden.

Mr Chagarzai had earlier last published a report about traffic issues in Buner in Daily Pakistan which earned him the ire of the traffic police and a traffic warden threatened to murder him.