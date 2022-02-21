Rifaqatullah Razarwal

Police in Chrsadda district detained a citizen after booking him for misuse of loud speaker for making speeches against inflation.

On the other hand, district chapter of political parties have sharply reacted to the registration of the FIR and termed it as an attack on freedom of expression.

The FIR against Raza Muhammad, a resident of Atmanzai, was registered at the city police station under section 25 of the Telegraph Act for misuse of loudspeaker. Mr Muhammad reportedly made speeches against at various squares of the district against rising inflation.

Raza Muhammad told reporters that he was detained following making speeches against recent hike in prices of petroleum products. “I was making speeches against the price hike, when police arrested me at Kaladher area,” he said.

Mr Muhammad said that he was protested peacefully, when police detained him. “I was trying to inform people the prices of daily use commodities will skyrocket due to increase in the rates of petroleum products,” he said.

He claimed that a police officer directed him to not talk about inflation and upon his refusal to comply, detained him and registered FIR against him.

He spent a night in police lockup and released the next day after a court fined him.

Political parties condemn the arrest of citizen

On the other, political parties, condemned the arrest and demanded withdrawal of FIR against Mr Muhammad.

Muhammad Haroon, general secretary of Jamaat Islami during a protest condemned the arrest and said it was violation of constitution. He demanded the Charsadda police to withdraw the FIR.

Awami National Party, on the other hand, said that the peaceful protest was vualed in democratic societies, while people in Pakistan were detained to exercise their right to protest.

Pakhtun Yar Khan, ANP district spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had staged a sit-in for 126 days. He said that his party will support the citizen against administration excesses.

Newly elected tehsil nazim Charsadda Abdur Rauf condemned the registration of FIR and said that it was violation of Article 19 of the Constitution, which guaranteed the freedom of expression.

KP minister for law Fazl Shakoor Khan when approached for comments said that he was not aware of registration of FIR against the citizen. However, the minister said that he will check with police. “If they have registered an FIR then they have done wrong,” he said.

Mr Khan said that entire world was facing soaring prices due to the pandemic. “If petroleum prices have gone up, then, it is due to the situation, not due to government,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that the nation was facing difficult times due to the corruption of past governments.