Laiba Hassan

Number of drug addicts in Pakistan is on the rise. Besides a large number of children are also among them. A United Nations Survey in 2013 put the number of Pakistan’s drug users at 6.7 million. The report said that people in age group of 15 to 64 years also abuse purchase medicine without doctor’s prescriptions.

Besides, there were four million drug addicts among 67 users. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime said that about 800,000 people in age bracket of 15 to 64 years regularly use heroin. 78 per cent of these heroin addicts were men and remaining 22 per cent women and they consume 44 tonnes of heroin every year.

Besides, Pakistan also serves as conduit for the smuggling of 110 tonnes of heroin and morphine form neighboring Afghanistan to international market. Drug trade in Pakistan is estimated to be around US$ 2.2 billion.

On the other hand, highest numbers of charas users were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas; bordering Afghanistan, where 11 per cent of population was addicted to cannabis concentrate.

Tale of two drug addict children

Asif, a 12 years old drug addict who is undergoing rehabilitation in Swat told TNN that he starting using charas along with his elder brother while going to school. “We used to purchase charas from our pocket money,” he said. When their parents come to know about addiction, they admitted to the local rehabilitation centers, where they were receiving free treatment.

Asif is hopeful about his bright future. He said that they offer their prayers regularly and recite Holy Quran. Besides they also do their school work and enjoy playing with other children in the center.

On the other hand, Asad, 14 years old minor from Lahore is also undergoing treatment at the same rehab center. He belongs to a poor family and ended up befriending boys older than him, who were into drugs. They were hooked to charas and methamphetamine. However, Asad started smoking charas and one day his maternal uncle caught him and took him to Swat’s rehabilitation center.

Asad is now undergoing treatment in rehabilitation center and well on way to recovery.

Juvenile offenders

Advocate Kamranul Islam told TNN that offenders below 18 years of age were treated under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. He said that if child is arrested for smuggling, police first determines their age and they are not jailed.

In case the child has no documents to prove his age, a medical board is constituted to determine his actual age. He said that after determination of child’s age, the case is resolved through juvenile committee within a month or the child undergoes trial at a juvenile court.

In the meanwhile, the child is detained at special prison called borstal, where they also receive moral training as well.

He said that a court can deny bail to a juvenile in case of expecting him to commit another serious offence again. Even unrelated people are not allowed to be present inside the juvenile court during hearing. In case of non-conviction, the children have to undergo moral training and will have to sell tickets at parks etc.