Fayyaz Khan

A jirga in Harchin village of Upper Chitral district has decided to ban dowry and other extravagant weddings.

A large number of local elders attended the jirga, which was convened to discuss the issue. The jirga attendants through a unanimous resolution decided to say no to unnecessary expenses incurred on weddings.

Besides, they also decided that no one in the village will ask the bride family for dowry. The jirga also agreed to curb extravagant wedding feasts.

In addition to this, the jirga also decided to ban exchange of gifts, dowry and other rituals. Besides, the participants also agreed to invite minimum number of participants on walima.

Muhammad Sharif, a local elder told TNN that due to heavy expenses incurred on marriages, many girls could not get married. He said that many girls were past their marriage age and growing old at their parents homes.

Mr Sharif said that in accordance of teachings of Islam, marriages need to so simple that even daughters of poor could get married with dignity.

Qazi Nazir, another jirga member also welcomed the decision. He said that the heavy dowry demands usually perturbed brides’ father which was an-Islamic practice.

Psychologist Dr. Abdullah said many women suffer from depression or commit suicide due to domestic disputes. He said that several cases of female suicides have took place in Upper Chitral.

Besides, local elders also passed a resolution demanding the district administration to cooperate with in implementing the jirga’s decisions.