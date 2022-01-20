A provincial consultative session discussed the proposed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Policy here on Thursday to build consensus among stakeholders on the policy.

Social Welfare Department KP and Group Development Pakistan had jointly arranged the consultation.

Ms Shagufta, gender specialist of the social welfare department said that they were working on comprehensive provincial policy regarding the rights of the transgender to protection their social, economic and political rights.

Roohullah Raheel, gender analyst, social welfare department said that their department as focal point on transgender issues was committed to social justice. He said that the department also sought support all transgender people, and in particular, those who are vulnerable or at the risk of discrimination.”

Sana Ahmad, program coordinator, Blue Veins said legislative frameworks and guarantees have the potential to create safe environments for gender diverse, transgender, persons allowing them access to facilities, activities, and programs that are consistent with their gender identity.

I wish KP transgender policy will help to empower the transgender community and will be a milestone for initiatives of gender equality, said, transgender activist Namkeen.

Nayab Ali another transgender rights activist said that legal framework policies like KP Transgender policy will play a significant role to protect vulnerable and marginalized community.

Member of the provincial Assembly, Aasia Khattak who is also chair of the Women Parliamentary Caucus’s committee on transgender person’s provincial legislation said that the caucus beyond their party affiliation was working to bring comprehensive provincial legislation with ownership of the SWD to address key challenges faced by the transgender community in KP.