Salman Yousafzai

Locals in Tirah valley of Khyber district have alleged that non-deserving people and government officials were among those who received winter wear and blankets, a foreign charity distributed in the area.

Qatar Charity had distributed the relief items in the area to protect the poor and needy locals from extreme cold.

Sher Mohammad, president of Insaf Traders Association Tirah, alleged that the local administration had preferred their relatives over poor in distribution of relief goods. He said that people who were not eligible to receive the relief goods including government officials were given the relief items.

Mr Muhammad said that there were thousands of people needy people in the Tirah valley who deserved the charity relief. However, he said, that the people at whose house, Qatar Charity officials spend a night gave the aid to well settled people. “Some of those who received the aid earn up to Rs 5,000 a day while another was owner of a petrol pump,” he said.

Mr Muhammad demanded the district administration to take immediate notice of this issue. He said that authorities should immediately make the undeserving people return the relief goods and distribute them among the needy.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad in a social media post announced to personally inquire into the distribution of goods. No one will be allowed to rob the deserving people, he said.

Qatar Charity’s version

Sajjad Khan, coordinator of Qatar Charity in Peshawar, denied Mr Sher Muhamamd’s allegations. He said that distribution of relief goods in Tirah Valley was completed in a transparent manner and goods were distributed to deserving people of the area.

He said that since they had a limited package, which they distributed with the permission of DC Khyber in the area. Mr Sajjad said that they distributed the blankets, quilts, pillows, mattresses, tarpaulins and plastic mats with local elders’ guidance to 220 families.

He said that first they compiled a list of deserving families in the area, who were called to Bagh Middle School, where they received the relief items.

Besides, he said that they wanted to provide relief items to highest number of deserving people. “Qatar Charity never cares for color, race, religion or sect in its relief activities,” he said.

However, he said that those who were unable to receive the relief items were leveling these baseless allegations.