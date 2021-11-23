Salma Jahangir

Rashid Ahmed, a resident of Afghan Colony, after vaccinated himself after contracting Covid19. He was sure of slim chances of Covid-19 re-infection.

Mr Ahmed was so sure that he tried to shrug off his fever as cold. However, when the body aches started, he rushed to a doctor who asked him to take Covid-19 test, which came positive to his utter surprise.

“When my test came positive for re-infection, I was five days away from receiving his second jab,” he said.

The diagnosis shocked him as he thought he would be safe from re-infection after vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccine and re-infections

A Danish Statens Serum Institute study showed that people below 65 years of age are 80 per cent less chance of re-infection six months after an infection. However, for above those over 65 years old, this protection was just 47 per cent.

Jamila Bibi, another resident of Peshawar said her mother was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 yet she died after contracting the virus. She said that her mother first caught Covid-19 in April and fully recovered. In July, she received Cansino Biologics’s vaccine. However, towards the end, she again came down with Covid-19. Her mother remained in hospital for four days and died four days later.

Doctors told Jamila that her mother lungs were badly damaged and never recovered. She wondered how one can get infected again.

However, on the other hand, health experts said that antibodies take sometimes after vaccination to develop and one can catch the virus in the meanwhile.

Vaccine does not eliminate infection but reduces mortality and severe illness

Dr Zafar Iqbal, in-charge of Lady Reading Hospital Covid-19 Complex said that vaccination was very important. He said that vaccine provides 80 to 90 per cent protection against re-infection. Dr Iqbal said if the remaining 10pc re-infected, chances of death and reaching intensive care unit are very slim.

He said that re-infections after vaccinations are not that severe. Dr Iqbal said that vaccinations do not eliminate the possibility of infection; rather, it reduces the severity of the infection. “Covid-19 vaccines have drastically reduced the mortality ratio,” he said.

He said that Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for Covid-19 are between 80 to 95 per cent effective against the virus. However, he said that no vaccine was superior to other produce similar results.

Dr Iqbal said that one should take Pandol tablets in case of fever after vaccination; however, slight temperature was normal after getting the jab.

Vaccines and efficacy

A World Health Organization‘s official in Peshawar told TNN that each vaccine has different efficacy. He said that people vaccinated with a vaccine having 95 to 97pc efficacy have 3 to 5pc chance of Covid-19 infection. “Chance of infection with a vaccine of 75 to 80pc stands at 20 to 25pc,” he said.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that Sinopharm vaccine was suitable for people between 18 to 60 years. He also said that the vaccine was not suitable for those over 60 years of age, pregnant women and people less than 18 years of age.

Dr Gao Yongjun, Sinovac’s medical affairs director said that his company Covid-19 vaccine was safe for children over six months or older.

Dr Gao said preliminary results of phase III trials showed that the vaccine was much safer for children and did not have any serious side effects.

According to the pre-print report, the effectiveness of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine decreases by 12pc after six months. According to research, people get up to 96pc protection against Covid-19 n the first two months after having two doses of vaccines.