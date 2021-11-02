HANGU: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed four terrorists during a clash in Thall area of Hangu district on Tuesday, police said.

A CTD statement issued here said that one of its team was returning from a search and strike operation when it came under attack from terrorists near Jahazo Maidan area. It said that the police personnel retaliated the attack, which left four terrorists dead.

The slain terrorists are said to be members of one of the factions of Tehrik Taliban Pakistan and wanted in several cases of targeted killings and extortion.

Police said some of the terrorists managed to escape from the area in the cover of darkness. A search operation was underway in the area.