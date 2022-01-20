Kamran Mehsud

Health authorities in Dera Ismail Khan district said that many people thronging to the health centers for vaccination after the emergence of Omicron variant.

“Many people are turning up at the vaccination centers to the get the booster dose,” a health department official said.

Health department has setup a vaccination center at the police lines in the Dera police lines. A large number of people over 30 years including women are getting the booster dose.

Fauzia, a local woman told TNN that she had received her Covid-19 about six months back and now receiving booster dose due to the Omicron variant.

She said that they have learnt from the media about Omicron’s rapid spread. “Therefore, I think Omicron to highly dangerous and getting the booster dose to protect myself,” she said.

Ms Fauzia said that thousands of people have died to Covid-19 and she does not want more people to die from it.

Muhammad Ismail, another visitor the center said that with the passage of time people have stopped following SOPs and vaccination.

He said that three of his family members had contracted Covid-19, therefore, he considered the illness as serious one. “I think vaccine to be only solution against the virus except vaccine,” he added.

On the other hand, Khursihd Begum is also visiting the center to get the booster dose. Ms Begum said that she does not believe the rumors regarding the vaccine. “All member of my family are vaccinated,” she said.

Two weeks back, federal government has announced to give booster dose to people more than 30 years old. However, those younger than 30 years would have to pay for the vaccination.

What health officials have to say?

Dr Kiramat Bhittani, a health department official at the Covid-19 vaccination center in Dera said that more and more people were turning up for vaccination.

He said that vaccination and following SOPS were the only way to beat the virus. Dr Bhittani said that besides vaccination, SOPs were also mandatory to keep oneself safe from the virus. He said that washing hands with soap, observing social distancing and wearing facemask was necessary.

On the other hand, National Command and Operation Center said that over last 24 hours a total of 58,943 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country. However, it said that 6808 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 and the positivity ratio stands over 11.5 per cent.

In addition to this five people died due to the illness.