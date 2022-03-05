Rani Andleeb

Children are falling prey to various types of diseases due to the changing lifestyles.

On the other hand, some experts also claim that children can also suffer from depression like elders.

TNN talked to psychiatrist Dr. Aizaz Jamal Akhonzada to find out the truth of depression among children. Dr Jamal said that depression in children was usually similar to adults. However, he added that depression both among children and elderly was characterized by anxiety, happiness or other symptoms. He said that in case such symptoms persist for two weeks, then it was depression.

He said that symptoms of depression among children included loss of appetite, energy and weight change.

“In depression there is usually a change in sleep duration that does not match the baby’s needs, either as insomnia or excessive sleep,” he said.

He also said that psycho motor movements may also be altered. In addition to this, child may also complain about not being able of understanding and concentrating.

In addition to this, they also feel a sense of worthlessness.

Besides, depression can also include hallucinations or suicidal thoughts. Other factors include social isolation, poor performance in school and altered attitudes about school, aggressive behavior, physical complaints and violence.

Besides, he said that other symptoms of depression in children can include bad behavior, hot temper, urinating in bed and physical complaints.

“Emotional trauma can also increase the depression among the children,” he said.

IN addition to this, adolescents may have discomfort, irritability, negative anti-social behavior, aggressive attitudes due to depression.

He said that they may be depressed or angry or may withdraw from family and social activities. Adolescents can also be unusually sensitive and irritable, especially with boyfriends or girlfriends and it could lead to the drug addiction,” he said.

Dr Jamal said that inattention to school work and carelessness in personal appearance can also be noticeable among such children.

Regarding treatment, Dr Jamal said that the treatment of depression in children was the same as in adults and combination of individual, family therapy and psycho-pharmaceuticals therapies could produce better results than any individual treatment.

Besides, depressed children self esteem can improve if they were allowed to share their educational and other problems with their peers in small groups in friendly manner.

Besides, Dr Jamal said that it is now generally accepted that sedatives were safe to use in children and adolescent. “They bring significant improvement in clinical practice and the sedative effect of these medications was usually immediate. It takes one week to ten days for the mood to improve,” he added.

Dr Jamal said that family role in children’s lives becomes more important in situations where children were suffering from stress.

He said that elders can encourage children to share their fears, sorrows and loss of self-confidence through understanding, empathy and support. Besides, good communication between parents and children gives children the opportunity to express their feelings and to normalize their reaction to trauma, he said. He said that in those families where adults share emotional incidents of their past, the minors learn from them.

He said that traumatic events usually affect the whole family and disrupt the system under which the family operates. “Incidents such as death, disability, loss of loved ones, war-related atrocities, migration, lead to grief, depression, loss of self-esteem and feelings of hopelessness,” he said.

He said that whenever there was any change in child routine parents, should immediately pay attention and get them examined by a specialist doctor.