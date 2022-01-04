Zahid Jan

An inquiry into purchase of substandard furniture in has established that the over 100,000 chair and tables purchased for schools did not meet the standards.

Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim conducted the inquiry. The official told TNN that he has shared inquiry recommendations with the education department.

The inquiry report said that material used in the furniture was substandard. It said that the required weight of the chair should have been 10.30 kilograms; however, the chair in question weighed around 9.6 kgs. On the other hand, the gauge of metals used in the furniture was also below the required one.

Besides finishing of the furniture was also stated to be of very low standard and the contactor had failed to get it approved from relevant authority.

The report said that also asked to blacklist the relevant firm which provided the substandard furniture within seven days and be intimated to this office in order to avoid similar waste of public funds in future.

Details showed that the Rs 37 million was spent on purchase of furniture for Bajaur schools including 25,000 chairs.

Since each chair weight was a kilogram less than the approved weight and it translated into loss of Rs 5 million.

An education department official told the TNN that education department had suspended the district education officer Shireen Zada following inquiry into purchase of furniture. However, KP chief minister restored the same official to his post on the recommendation of provincial minister form Bajaur Anwar Zeb Khan.

He said EDO posting even took place during ban on transfers and postings during the local bodies polls.

Jamaat Islami MPA Sirajuddin Khan said that an official of management cadre should be appointed on EDO post. However, he questioned the appointment of Mr Zada to the post despite him being from teaching cadre.

Officials did not provide details sought under the KP RTI Act 2014 for this story.