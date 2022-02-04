The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the International Cooperation- Directorate General for the Development Cooperation (MAECI-DGCS) have formally launched a EUR 1.1 million project to predict hazards originating from glacier change in Gilgit Baltistan.

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Andreas Ferrarese and Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, Mr. Knut Ostby signed the agreement for the “Glaciers & Students—A Scientific-Based Approach to Monitor Climate and Glaciers in Pakistan Mountain Regions to Support Hydrogeological Risk Prevention” at Italian Embassy.

A statement issued here said that representatives from Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) were also present at the occasion.

The statement said that apart from North Pole, there was more glacial ice in Pakistan than anywhere else in the world. However, these glaciers were rapidly melting due to climate change, putting people’s lives at risk. Glaciers remain the least monitored resources in Gilgit-Baltistan due to lack of capacities, technology and accessibility. Lack of information on glacial changes makes it difficult to predict hazards originating from glacier change.

It said that overall aim of the project was to prevent risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and hydrogeological hazards in Pakistan’s mountain areas, by establishing an evidence-based assessment and monitoring system for mountain glaciers.

The project will actively involve local universities in the monitoring activities. A dedicated training and capacity building programme will be designed for the students in order to ensure long term sustainability of the project.

Both partners agreed that the project will contribute to advancement of scientific research on glaciers and encourage students’ involvement in such initiatives.