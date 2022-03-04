TNN Report

Social media giant Facebook has finally started monetization of videos for Pakistani users and made available an option for users to register their bank accounts.

Urdu News website, quoted a Facebook parent company Meta spokesperson saying that they have discussed monetization with the Pakistani authorities.

The news site several Pakistanis Facebook users have confirmed that the social media giant has enabled in-stream videos for their pages.

They said that Urdu has been added to the languages ​​whose videos can now be monetized. In addition to this, Facebook has started accepting details of Pakistani bank accounts.

Earlier last year, KP science minister had claimed that Facebook will soon monetization of videos in Pakistan.

Tayyab Afridi, Managing Director of TNN, while appreciating the decision of Facebook management, said that Pakistan was a huge market where Facebook had 51 million users.

Mr Afridi said that many of these users were in position to receive get benefits from monetization policy. He said that this will improve the Pakistan’s digital economy.

Mr Afridi said that Pakistani youths were paying attention to digital platforms while at the same time many of them were jobless. He said that monetization of Facebook will provide opportunities to youth as well as news organizations.

“It will also bring in remittances in dollars which will have positive impact on Pakistan’s economy,” he said.

He said it would be a huge development in case the company monetizes its other platforms like Instagram.

“A large number of influential users on Instagram are women and this initiative will provide a huge opportunity to them to earn good living,” he said.

Regarding other aspects of the monetization, he said that the move would help in increasing the competitiveness in Pakistan’s digital market and would enable YouTube and Facebook users to earn income.

However, he said that this development took long to materialize due to political issues. However, he added that Pakistan was world fifth most populous country and Facebook has long monetized its service in neighboring India.

According to Facebook, in-stream ads run video ads and image based ads in the beginning and middle of the videos.

Facebook gives admins of monetized pages the opportunity to indicate when they upload a video whether they want to run ads in their content or not.

How to monetize Facebook?

According to Facebook, monetization was for videos and content where ads can be played. However, one has to have 10,000 followers on his page for becoming eligible for monetization. Besides, it was also necessary that the videos have been watched more than 600, 000 minutes over a period of 60 days and there were at least five videos on the page.

TTN senior producer Iftikhar Khan said that Facebook should have made this change in its policy long ago as Pakistan was one of the largest countries in the world in terms of population. “Vast majority of Pakistanis use social media platforms, especially Facebook,” he said.

He said that monetization of Facebook is a positive development.

Aurora Magazine published by the Dawn media group said that the Facebook claimed biggest chunk of Rs 16.8 billion spent on digital advertising in the country.

In Pakistan’s Facebook is the highest number of 45.3 million users followed by the Google and YouTube.

On the other hand, YouTube and Google had introduced monetization for content creators and large number of Pakistanis was already earning huge sums of money.