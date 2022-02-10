The case of a woman who had nail hammered into her head at the hands of a fake faith healer, took another turn on Thursday as her husband blamed the djinns for smiting the nail into her head.

Earlier this week, a women with a nail hammered into her head was brought the Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors removed the nail. City police had later launched an investigation into the incident.

On Thursday, city police presented the husband of the woman before the media at the Malik Saad Shaheed police lines. At this occasion police claimed that the women was apparently suffering from mental issues.

SSP operations Peshawar Haroon Rashid said they have traced the woman’s family; however, the case appeared to be mental health issue. He said that the hurt apparently happened due to some accident.

He said that woman has undergone psychiatric treatment in the past and had also tried to hurt herself in the past.

Ahmed Sabir, husband of the women and Afghan national denied media reports about a faith healer hammering nail into his wife’s head. He also denied reports of him desiring male offspring. “I have 11 children from two marriages including six sons,” he said.

Mr Sabir said that the nail in his wife’s head was handiwork of djinns.

SSP Rashid said that they women psychiatric evaluation will be carried out.

On the other hand, social media users are also debating the incident. Some of them alleged the new twist in the tale to be nothing more than an attempt to protect the faith healer. Besides, social media users also raising questions about hospital staff, police and other aspects of the case.