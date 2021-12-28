Six members of family suffocated to death due to gas accumulation in their room in the Gulshan Colony area of Hangu district.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the family had left gas heater on inside their sleeping quarters. He said that accumulation of gas inside the room suffocated the six members of family to death.

He identified the victims as Nadir Khan, his wife, daughter and three minor sons. Rescuers rushed to the site to provide emergency aid to the family; however, they were long dead due to suffocation.

Rescue personnel shifted the bodies to Hangu hospital for autopsy.