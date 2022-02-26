Ghulam Akbar Marwat

Police in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has booked district bar president and other lawyers for attacking and torturing a civil judge.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Thursday, when lawyers attacked civil judge Omar Azmat Khan. The judge told the police that he was present in his court when district bar President Asif Iqbal advocate along with other lawyers come to his office at around 10am.

He said that Mr Iqbal personal case was up for hearing that day. Mr Omar said that the lawyers including Farman Khan, Mir Humayun Khan, Johar Yaqub Khan and Habibullah misbehaved and maltreated him.

The judge said that Asif Iqbal and Farman Khan climbed to his dice and beat him with files, kicked and punched him and he received bruises on his left leg due to beating.

He also told police that the lawyers tore up his shirt and damaged his office. “The litigants present in the court fled in panic and court staff rescued me from the clutches of lawyers,” he said.

The judge said that some days back, he has rejected a status quo appeal in a case of Asif Iqbal advocate, which led to the attack on him.

Ghazni Khel police has registered FIR and started investigations.

Lawyers’ view

On the other hand, Farman Khan advocate accused the judge of torturing him. He said that

He told TNN that the attitude of judge towards the litigants and lawyers was not appropriate. Besides, the judge also remained absent from the court most of the time.

Mr Farman said that they have sent petitions have been sent to the high court against him; however, the high court was not tacking action on them. “The clients used to quarrel with the lawyers on a daily basis due to which this incident took place,” he said.

In his written application submitted to the police, the lawyer said that he was in the judge court on Thursday, when Mr Omar came down of his dice, grabbed his collar and started beating him.

He said that when other lawyers tried to rescue him, the enraged judge pointed a gun on me and threatened to kill me.

On the other hand, Lakki Marwat district bar President Asif Iqbal said that it was responsibility to resolve lawyers’ issues.

He said that they had gone to court to resolve the Advocate Farman issue and patch up the issue with the judge. However, he added that they had not attacked the judge; rather, the judge attacked them and injured one of their colleagues.

He said that they had gone to court in connection with an advocate personal case, where no lawyer has submitted power of attorney. However, he said that the judge was adamant on proceeding with the case in the absence of lawyer. He said that when they reasoned with him the judge attacked them.

He said that they have been granted bail before arrest by a local court.

Lawyers strike

Besides, he said that a committee comprising lawyers of Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Karak has been constituted to decide their future course of action on this issue.

The court staff had earlier locked the court and stopped working after the issue; however, the court resumed working on Friday.

District Bar Lakki Marwat has announced boycott of court from February 25. Besides district bars of Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Karak have also expressed solidarity with Lakki lawyers and boycotted the court on February 25.

On the other hand, Peshawar High Court Bar Association former secretary information Zahir Shah Marwat advocate said KP has not witnessed violent incidents between lawyers and judges. However, he added that some disputes that arose in the past were resolved by the bars.

Mr Marwat said that violence between lawyers and judges were uncommon in KP and Balochistan. He said that such incidents common in Punjab followed by Sindh.