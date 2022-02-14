Khalida Niaz

A large number of radio jockeys (RJs) are hosting shows promoting homeopathic medicines and beauty products. However, other RJs call shows promoting homeopaths and cosmetic products as substandard and misled public.

Mehboob Ali, who is working as RJ for past 16 years, said that most of his counterparts were doing these shows due to economic compulsions.

Mr Ali said that he had also done similar shows due to financial issues in the past. However, Mr Ali said that he stopped doing those shows after his financial situation stabilized. “I only do infotainment shows these days,” he said.

Mr Ali has hosted over 7,000 radio shows in about 15 years with several radio stations.

Those promoting beauty products and hakims are not RJs

Mr Ali said that calling those hosting shows promote hakims and cosmetics products as RJs was insult to real RJs. “Like the accidental journalists birthed by the social media, these RJs are accidental RJs,” he said. However, he added that some senior RJs also at times host similar, mostly due to economic issues. “The amount they receive from radio hosting is so minuscule that they are forced to hold similar shows,” he said.

He said that those RJs sell their voice in these shows.

Mr Ali said that these radios were providing little information to public. “Informative or public interest programs are given little time and most of the time is dedicated to commercials,” he said. He said that KP radios were running shows telling people about how good a particular medicine or beauty cream was.

Private radio channels are making money

Sajid Mahmood, station manager of government owned Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan, said that public radio stations were run by the government and received their pay check from government.

Mr Sajid said that this was reason that they put to use the radio for the informing the public for spreading awareness.

On the other hand, he said that the private radios have to manage funds for the operations. “Therefore, they run commercial shows to earn more money,” he said.

However, he said that there was little realization among these radios about negative impacts of these shows and misleading information.

He said that many parts of Pakistan where people still rely on radio for information and entertainment due to unavailability of internet. “Even today radio has not lost its importance,” he said.

Besides, Mr Sajid said that still many a families prefer radio over TV, which is their only source for information and entertainment. He said all smart phones have inbuilt FM radio while cars also come installed with radios.

Mr Sajid said that historically radio has played a crucial role in informing public which it continues to play even today.

However, he added that radio operate under a policy which could either be earning money or informing public.

RJs role in promoting shows about herbal medicines and beauty creams

Mr Ali had sometimes back filed a petition with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority against shows promoting beauty creams and hakims. However, the petition did not bore fruit.

Besides, he said that when the institutions fail to take action, quacks and RJs continue to sell Rs 200 medicine for thousands of rupees.

However, Mr Ali also blamed the RJs for promoting the fake medicines and said that they continue heap praise on quacks and their substandard products. Besides, he added that these RJs even did not think for a moment how these medicines and beauty creams were going impact people health.

“Those who make these products as well the RJs promoting them are equally responsible for the adverse affects this product cause to people health,” he said.

Mr Ali said that RJs were role models and people listen to them.

RJs have turned into homeopathic doctors

Mr Ali said that these substandard products have made some people RJs while many others have turned themselves into homeopathic doctors. “Some RJs are attracted to homeopathy while doing such shows,” he said.

He said that there was an RJ with a good voice and then he started his own beauty product and get homeopathy degree. “These days he is earning millions,” he said.

Broadcasters have little interest in what public have to hear

Muhammad Nauman, a journalism faculty at the University of Peshawar and member of Campus Radio said that radio was an inexpensive and easy way to provide information to people from its start. “One can hear to radio broadcast whether he is working in a field or driving,” he said.

Mr Nauman said that advertisements and commercial were necessary for radio and TV channels. However, he added that they should take care the program they were airing was good for public and it followed ethical standards.

Besides, he said that the Radio Pakistan predated the advent of television in this country and it was the only source of information for public. Mr Nauman said that in its hey days, Radio Pakistan had appointed community research officers, who used to go in field and talk to people about what they wanted to hear on radio. “Radio programs were made in the light of this feedback,” he said.

However, he added that these days, there were a large number of radio stations, but neither public needs are not taken into account nor there was any audience research. “There is great need to tailor radio programs to public needs and aspirations, “he added.