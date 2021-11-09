Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food department has started supply of sugar to dealers across the province to be sold at controlled price.

This step has been taken in the view of the surging prices of commodity which have reached Rs 150 per kg.

Food department official said that first batch of sugar has been provided to dealers in Bannu and Mardan district. They said that people in both districts would now be able to purchase sugar at discounted price.

The department said that within few more hours, sugar will also be provided to Peshawar dealers. Food department will also provide sugar to all districts of the province.

KP minister for food Muhammad Atif Khan said that general public will be able to purchase sugar at Rs 90 per kg. He directed district administrations across the province to check hoarding.