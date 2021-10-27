LAKKI MARWAT: Unknown assailants on Wednesday shot dead four policemen including an assistant sub inspector on Mianwali Road area of Lakki Marwat district.

Police said that the Lakki Marwat police station personnel were on a routine patrol when they came under attack near Zainuddin petrol pump on the Mianwali Road. Four cops including an assistant sub inspector were killed in the attack.

Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed identified the slain cops as ASI Yaqoob Khan, constable Mustaqeem Paharkhel, Inam Essakhel and driver Rahimullah. Bodies of the slain cops were shifted to City Hospital Lakki Marwat.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene following attacking the police patrol.

Police said that a search operation in going on the area.