Four security personnel were martyred in a clash with militants in Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan district on Thursday.

Sources said that clashes took place in Karkanra area of the district.

Earlier in October, two security personnel were martyred in an attack in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan. Two others security personnel had sustained injuries in the clash.

Also in October, four security personnel were martyred in another attack in Bajaur district.