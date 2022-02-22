Asma Gul

Like other parts of the country, gas shortage has also turned into a perennial issue in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Perennial gas shortage is forcing people into mental agony and anxiety.

On the other hand, gas load shedding has forced a large number of people to use gas cylinders as well firewood for their cooking and other requirements. Besides, use of gas cylinders and firewood is also putting under additional financial strain on monthly basis.

Many locals told TNN that they either have little or no gas at all due to load shedding and low pressure.

Shabana Bibi, 40 from Mardan, is unhappy with the gas crisis. She said that they were forced to purchase cooked food from outside due to the gas outages. On the other hand, she said that due to high prices, restaurant food they purchase is not sufficient for all the members of her household. “This is pushing up our monthly bills many fold,” she said.

Besides, she said that children and men have to leave for school and work without having breakfast.

Ms Bibi said that even the gas cylinders cook very slowly. She said that there are no arrangements for using firewood. “Gas shortage has affected all members of our household,” she said.

Laiba, a college student said that they had started gas iron for pressing clothes due to power outages. However, gas outages have created another problem for them. “I cannot go to college in crumpled dress,” she said.

Faria, a college lecturer from Nowshera said that she often goes to college without breakfast.

Maria, a housewife from Nowshera said that it becomes very difficult when there are guests at home in the absence of gas. Besides, she said that her house was small one and there were no arrangements for lighting a fire.

On the other hand, she said that it was nearly impossible to cook for guests on a cylinder.

Asif, a resident of Mardan also complained about the gas shortage. He said that in the past, gas shortage was an issue of certain areas; however, of late it has turned into a national issue.

He said that all the segments of population were suffering due to the gas load shedding.

Though the government had promised to supply gas to domestic consumers for cooking thrice a day till the end of February; however, it did not materialize.

On the other hand, a CNG station owner from Mardan told TNN while seeking anonymity said that with the onset of winter, domestic consumers increase their use of gas which leads to low gas pressure.

Besides, he said that sometimes gas freezes in the pipeline due to extreme cold. He said that these factors lead to less gas for CNG station as well as low pressure for domestic consumers.

“Gas consumption increases three fold in winters,” he said.