Hira Aftab, 24, a resident of Nowshera says that wedding is a once in lifetime occasion and one should look gorgeous for it. She points out that that there are a plethora of things one should take care of on this special day, but make up plays the most crucial role in enhancing the bride’s beauty while highlighting her facial features.

A beauty parlour or beauty salon is the place where people can go to have beauty treatments, for example, to have their hair, nails, and makeup done.

On the other hand, for getting prepared for a marriage event in the best way, most people hire the services of beauty salons to get an ideal makeup done. These days it has become the fashion or trend to get ready in the beauty salons for the marriage ceremonies, engagement ceremonies, and for other functions whether one can meet the expense for it or not.

Hira, while talking to TNN said that people belonging to any class, whether rich or poor, prefer parlor look as they want to look best on their special occasion and therefore parlors are considered professional. “They enhance the bridal look and get them ready for their bridal photo shoot which is considered important as it captures all of your memories and makes your special day unforgettable,” she said.

Besides, social media platforms are ubiquitous nowadays and have connected us in many ways. Majority of females uses online makeup products, and have learned the way to apply such products by watching makeup tutorials of different online channels.

Laila ashfaq, from Nowshera district said that she has a lot of makeup products herself and knows well to do her own makeup. “But still I visit beauty salon once in a month not only for makeup purposes but to do her facial also to get the manicure and pedicure services there,” she said.

Ms Laila said that she felt much more confident and happy when she does her facial and get all the services in the beauty salons as it makes her feel more fresh than to get ready at home on my own.

She said that biggest inspiration for girls to get ready in the parlors was the social media, as almost everyone was following Instagram, Facebook, and other websites and get inspired by the makeup looks of models and other brides, therefore, they start imagining themselves in such looks on their own or on the special occasion of their loved ones.

“it is my dream to get ready by the kashee’s salon (one of the top makeup artists, and fashion designers in Pakistan), and I use to tell my mother that I will merely be dressed in the dress design by Kashif Aslam (kashee’s) on my wedding, as all his designer dresses stir me a lot, a female while seeking anonymity said from Nowshera.

The girl while sharing her thoughts told TNN that every woman regardless of the age, of the fair sex loves to look beautiful in the stylish manner and makeup. The new look with the makeup not only pleased her when she looked in the mirror, but also led her into real delight. “It’s every girl’s dream to own a full set of lipstick”, she additionally alleged.

While talking to some girls and knowing their opinions we have found out that almost every girl wants to visit the beauty salons once or twice in a month for different purposes like makeup, hair, facial treatments and to avail other beauty services. Some females told us that they didn’t get the expensive services in the beauty parlors but they must visit once in a month to shape their eyebrows which cost them slight but make them feel fresh.

Some girls wish to get ready in the beauty salons, some necessitate it, and while some think that a trip to a beauty salon can enhance their confidence as salons have many services to offer from haircuts and facials to manicures and pedicures. It is not bad to get ready on your special occasions in the beauty salons, in fact all such things which make you feel good and confident in your exhausted routine has nothing awful, but everything should be done in their confines, as the excessive makeup done on a daily basis can dent the skin as well.