Federal government on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it more time to submit report in the Army Public School (APS) case.

At the same time, government also informed the court that it has formed a cabinet committee to meet parents of APS martyrs. The committee includes Omar Ayub, Shireen Mazari, Fehmida Mirza, and Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan. Besides, Attorney General of Pakistan and representatives of defense and interior ministries will attend committee’s proceedings on invitation.

Federal government in its reply to the court submitted that the APS anniversary was falling on December 16. It said that the committee will also meet the families in the meanwhile.

Government also prayed the court to allow it time so that the outcome of parents and committee meeting is public. Besides it also requested time for submitting a comprehensive implementation report to the court.

Earlier last month Prime Minister Imran Khan had appeared before the apex court in the APS case. The court had directed the Premier to submit signed report about the case before it within four weeks, ending on December 10.

The court had directed the premier to listen to the parents grievances. The cabinet committee has been formed to talk to the parents.