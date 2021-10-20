Shahzad Naveed

SWAT: The recent wave of sexual violence in Swat has raised concerns among the people, particularly the parents of children and grown up girls.

Nine incidents of sexual violence against children have been reported in Swat region during the last two months. This sparked protest from children in Matta tehsil last month.

A 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver in Navagai area of Barikot tehsil in Swat last week. According to police sources, rickshaw driver Hayat Mohammad lured 13-year-old Mustafa to his friend’s guest room where he sexually abused him.

The victim, Mustafa, said he had gone to Barikot Bazaar to make a bargain when rickshaw driver Hayat Mohammad lured him to Navagai, where he was forcibly assaulted into his friend’s guest room. According to police, a report was lodged after the child’s medical report was positive and the accused was arrested.

In the last two months, nine incidents of sexual abuse of children have been reported in Swat, in which action has been taken against the accused. Police said action has been taken against the accused under the Child Protection Act and the police are doing their best to provide protection to the children.

Civil society was also concerned about the increase in incidents of sexual violence. Social activist Zafar Hayat said increase in incidents of sexual violence against children is a matter of grave concern.

“Unless strict laws are enforced and the accused are given severe punishments, these crimes will continue to do such acts,” he said.

Dr Jawad, a social activist, said such incidents happen due to a lack of knowledge and awareness about the threat level.

Akbar Ali Khan, a resident of Mingora, said that now he forbids children from going out alone, as he is afraid of someone harming them. “The administration and the higher authorities should take concrete steps in this regard to prevent such incidents,” he said.

Last month, a 21-year-old girl from Koza Bandai area of Kabal tehsil in Swat accused her father of sexually abusing her.

Kanju Police Station officials said the victim girl Lubna along with her mother Tasleem came to police station and filed a report in which she stated that her father Khaista Rehman was sexually abusing her for the last three years. She alleged that her father was threatening to kill her if she divulged anything.

In August, a girl hailing from Malakand accused her brother of sexually abusing her.