Aisha Yousfzai

Manahil, a resident of Mardan district, is worried about rising cost of living. “The rising prices have made our lives miserable and I am always feeling anxious due to the inflation,” she said.

She said that inflation has taken a toll on her family’s life as she is widow and her husband is dead. “Food used to be plentiful, but now we cannot meet our daily needs due to rising prices. We are just living and spending time,” she said.

She said that in the past, she managed to save a little from her salary. But these days, she said, they even do not know she received the salary and how it was spent. “Rest of the our month is just about bracing the anxieties and tensions about paying utility bills, school fees and doctors expenses,” she said.

Ms Manahil said that they have to help other family members on occasions of marriages and death. “If you do not help family members on such occasion, then make great fuss about you,” she said. On the other hand, she said, lending help makes you without money.

“I find myself unable to buy things which my children ask to me purchase for them whenever I go to bazaar,” she said. She said that this was badly impacting her and children.

PM is concerned about inflation, says PTI MPA

On the other hand, Zahir Shah Toru, a member of the provincial assembly said inflation was due to heavy borrowing by past governments. He said that though many people blame current government for the inflation; however, it was due to the past government policies and borrowing.

Mr Toru said that debts have to be repaid with interest. On the other hand, pandemic has also contributed to the phenomenon of the rising prices, he said.

Mr Toru said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself aware of the inflation impact on public. He said that the premier was of the view that the inflation was likely to hurt PTI politics if left uncontrolled.

Real and artificial inflation

Economist Syed Rehman said that when the government borrows from the central bank, it causes a wave of inflation in the whole country.

He said that under normal circumstances, inflation could be either real or artificial. Mr Rehman said that in artificial is due to price fluctuations in the global market whereas artificial inflation in the country was due to hoarding or influential people using their powers to create artificial inflation. “The later fell in the category of corruption,” he said.

He said that if inflation has to be controlled, then Pakistan will have to maximize domestic production and reduce dependence on imports from foreign countries.

Mr Rehman said that inflation does not matter to the business community because if they buy one item for more money than they also sell it for more money which increases their income even more. On the other hand, inflation badly hurts the poor, he added.