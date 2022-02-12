Naheed Jehangir

Gul Mohammad, 65 is a driver for past several years. Like many others associated with transport business, Mr Mohammad has badly suffered due to launch of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. On the other hand, government is forcing the private transporters to sell off their vehicles.

However, Mr Mohammad, who has spent long time in transport business see not a rosy picture for the BRT service. “Like other government transport projects, BRT too would also share the future of government owned GTS bus service and Pink buses in Mardan due to corruption and high operating expenses,” he said.

“The end of BRT was also not far away,” he said.

However, on other hand, Amin Mashal, a senior journalist who has extensively covered the BRT disagreed with the Mr Mohammad. On the other hand, BRT has forced most of the people to travel in it,” he said. He said that most of the private transport has disappeared from roads, forcing public to use BRT.

Regarding Pink buses, Mr Mashal said that it was not right compare them with BRT. “Pink buses were reserved for women and in Pashtun tradition women does not travel without male,” he said. He said that therefore, the pink buses failed and the buses were handed over to the education department.

Besides, he said that BRT was very safe for women.

Rumors and fake news related to BRT

Mr Mashal said that he keeps hearing rumors about BRT extension to Charsadda and Shabqdar, which were untrue. He said that this project was only for city areas not for remote localities.

He said that BRT project was a very successful one for the provincial capital as more than 200,000 people were using it for commuting on daily basis.

However, he said that project could be questioned over the fact that the government had initially planned it as subsidy free; however, now has provided Rs 2 billion in subsidies for the project.

However, Rozina Bibi, who works in private school, said that she was very happy with the project. “People criticize good things for their own vested interest,” she said.

She said that she used to face great troubles including harassment during her commutes in private transport before the launch of BRT. Besides, she added mostly males to use to occupy women compartment while females were used to stand in buses. “In BRT, there is a separate compartment for females where males are not allowed even when it is empty,” she said.

On the other hand, Hira, a second year student said that BRT service was facing rumors and misinformation from day one. She said that the people criticized the project design, construction work, buses and other issues; however, it was just criticism.

“As far as transporters are concerned, things change with passage of time,” she said. Ms Hira said that people come to use vehicles after horse drawn carriages and today was the age of the BRT.

“People should not spread rumors; rather, change their thinking,” she said.

TransPesahwar‘s view

Muhammad Umair Khan, a spokesperson for the TransPeshawar said that about 250,000 people use BRT service on daily basis. He said that more and more females including students and working women were using BRT.

Mr Khan said that the BRT was big project and government started it well in time. Regarding the rumors and misinformation he said that many segments including politicians spread such rumors due to their vested interests.

However, regarding people losing their jobs he said that the project has provided employment to 3,000 people including people from Sikh and Christian minorities.

Regarding the thefts incidents in BRT he said that that more than 250,000 people use this service and a few unfortunate incidents may take place among so many people.

He said that more than 700 cameras have been installed on BRT stations while there two to three cameras installed in each bus.

Mr Khan said that action has been taken on every complaint of pick pocketing.

He said that people should not listen to fake news regarding the BRT service.