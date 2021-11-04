Jamaat Islami provincial amir Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said Thursday that they would resist any attempt to delay local bodies’ polls.

Talking to reporters at Lakki Marwat, Mr Mushtaq said that they would use all options including protests, assemblies and courts.

JI’s provincial chief said that KP government for about two years kept elections pending in violation of constitution. “Rulers cannot face masses; therefore, they are avoiding polls,” he said.

Mr Mushtaq said that people were braving storms of inflation, unemployment, load-shedding and political uncertainty. He termed the Peshawar High Court verdict to nullify non-party polls for LBs as historic.

“This is a welcome decision and will strengthen democracy in the country,” he said.

JI’s amir said that his party would field candidates in all districts of the province. “Our candidates would contest elections on our party flag and electoral symbol,” he said.

Mr Mushtaq said that his party was committed to serve general public. He said that his party’s history and clean record of its candidates was guarantee of their success in polls.

JI’s chief said that a large number of candidates were desirous of contesting elections on his party platform. “There are so many people that they were facing troubles in selecting candidates, “he said.

Mr Mushtaq said that LB polls would provide a base for General Elections 2023; therefore, people should carefully select their representatives.