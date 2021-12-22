Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) candidate has won tehsil chairman polls for the Betani subdivision of Lakki Marwat district in recounting.

Election Commission of Pakistan has earlier declared the independent candidate Ashfaq Khan Betani winner on tehsil chairman seat.

Following the recounting, ECP declared the JUIF Maulana Anwar Badshah as winner of Betani tehisl chairman seat. He secured 1021 votes. Pakistan Tehrik Insaf candidate Noor Gul stood runner up with 647 votes.

Earlier the returning officer had ordered recounting on tehsil seat following losing candidates’ supporters protest.

In is worth mentioning that the JUIF has emerged as winner after winging highest number of tehsil seats in the first phase of local bodies polls. The party has secured seats of three mayor and 17 tehsil chairman seat.