Anwar Zeb

Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) has won the first place in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.

Re-polling and elections on different constituencies across the province took place, leading to the conclusion of the first phase of the KP LG polls. Polls for the first phase were held earlier on December 19 last year.

However, polling on some seats was postponed due to violence and irregularities and re-elections on those seats took place on Sunday.

The final result tally showed that the JUIF has won has secured highest number of 30 seats of tehsils chairman and mayor seats. On the other hand, ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf remained runner up with 18 seats.

Awami National Party won seven seats, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) three, Pakistan Peoples Party one, Jamaat Islami and Tehrik Islah Pakistan two seats seach.

On the other hand, 10 independent candidates won tehsil council seats.

Besides, JUIF also won three out of five mayor seats across the province, inlcudign crucial seat of the Peshawar mayor besides Kohat and Bannu, PTI and ANP’s candidates won a seat of mayor each.

On the other hand, JUIF defeated the ruling PTI in provincial capital Pesahwar and won five out of seven tehsil chairman seats. Besides, JUIF and PTI each won a tehsil chairman seat.

PMLN won two tehsils in Haripur and another one in Swabi, while ANP won seven seats, including mayor of Mardan. Besides it won two seats each in Buner and Mardan, one in Swabi, Nowshera and Peshawar.

PPP won its only seat from Dera Ismail Khan while JI won two tehsils from Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

Two candidates of Tehreek-e-Islah-e-Pakistan won in three tehsils of Khyber district.