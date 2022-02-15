Abdul Sattar

A juvenile girl in Mardan injured a youth who was trying to harass her in the Katlang tehsil of Mardan last Saturday, police said.

The juvenile told Katlang police station that she was working outside her home last Saturday, when the accused Abbas, a resident of Chichar village approached her and offered her to have sex with him in exchange of money.

The girl said that she asked the harasser to wait there and went to her home and picked up her brother’s pistol and opened fire on the accused which wounded him.

Katlang police has registered FIR against following a complaint from the juvenile.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Mardan police said that the accused was rushed to Mardan Medical Complex, where he receiving treatment. However, the accused told police that he was working on his field when unidentified persons opened fire on him.

Sexual assault cases against children declining in Mardan

District police officer (DPO) Mardan Dr Zahidullah said that injured accused of harassment was in protective custody in hospital. He said that upon his discharge from the hospital, they will present him before a court for physical remand for interrogation.

Dr Zahid said that they have included section 100 of Pakistan Penal Court in the FIR, which states that the girl had opened fire on the accused in self-defense. He said that sexual assault cases against children in Mardan have reduced as compared to previous years.

On the other hand, Akbar Hoti, a Mardan based lawyer told TNN that a person could not be punished for an act committed in self defense. However, he said that the persons claiming self-defense has to prove his case before the court for getting relief from it.

Nusrat Ara, a women rights activist and member of Mardan district dispute resolution council told TNN that cases of child sexual abuse or harassment in Mardan have now decreased as compared to previous years.

She said that the accused in the case of Asma, a minor from Gujjar Garhi has been convicted by court. However, the cases of assault against children in Manga and Takhta Bhai were still in progress.

She said that proper investigation in such cases could really convict the accused in the case.

According to Sahil, a non-governmental organization, working on children’s rights, about 3,000 boys and girls were sexually abused in 2020. Besides, on average eight children were sexually abused daily in Pakistan.