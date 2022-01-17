A grand jirga in Landikotal on Monday vowed to jointly struggle for promotion of female education in Khyber district.

Tribal elder Maroof Shah Afridi arranged the first ever grand jirga for the promotion of females’ education. The jirga was held under the auspices of the Khyber Youth Forum at Noor Muhammad Killay area of Landikotal tehsil.

Assistant District Education Officer (planning and development) Misal Khan, Khalid Shah Shinwari, media personality Yousaf Jan attended the event. Besides paramedics association President Mujeed Afridi, KUF’s public outreach head Maroof Afridi, Army Public School principal Fayyaz Shah Dawar and other notables attended the jirga.

In his speech, Maroof Afirid urged the jirga participants to jointly work for the female education in the area.

Jirga resolution demanded community mobilization for education

The jirga at t his occasion passed a resolution demanding to mobilize the community for female education. The resolution also called for increasing staff and teaching rooms at primary levels in government schools.

Besides, it also demanded up-gradation of government‘s primary schools and setting up community schools.

Speakers’ highlight girls education importance

In their speeches, at this occasion, the elders highlighted the importance of education. They also underscored the importance of working for the promotion of girls’ education. Besides, they also called for ensuring school staff attendance.

However, they also criticized the MPA Baseerat Bibi for not attending the jirga and accused her of doing nothing for women education.

ADEO Misal Khan in his speech described education department efforts for promotion of education. He said that up-gradation of several schools has been approved and work on them will be started soon.

Mr Khan at this occasion hailed the efforts of KYF’s and Maroof Shah Afridi for holding the first ever jirga for girls education promotion.

KYF’s president Bakht Ali Shah Afridi presented a resolution demanding up-gradation of every fourth primary school to middle level. He also demanded increase girls schools staff and ensuring regular inspection of schools.

The participants unanimously endorsed the resolution.

Jamaima Afridi, journalist and social worker from Khyber hailed the jirga and termed it as an important event. Ms Afridi said that tribesmen are usually depicted opposed to female education; however, the holding of the jirga itself negated this very perception.

She said that everybody wanted to educate their daughters. However, there was absence of education facilities and opportunities.

Ms Afridi said that poverty was rampant in tribal areas and not many people could afford to send their daughters to cities for education. She said that majority lives hand to mouth and could not afford to educate their children.

“In many cases, females can study up to primary level with great difficult and had to abandon education due to the absence of schools,” she said.

TNN tried to contact MPA Baseerat Bibi for her version; however, she was not available despite repeated attempts.