Khalida Niaz

Landikotal Press Club’s president Mehrab Shah Afridi has accused the Hayatabad Medical Complex doctors’ of negligence that led to his daughter’s death.

To this effect, Mr Afridi has also submitted an application to the HMC administration on Friday, demanding action against relevant doctors and other staff.

Mr Afridi told TNN that he took his 14 months old daughter Mehak Afridi to Landikotal hospital after her condition worsened on February 7. He said that doctors at the hospital diagnosed her condition as end stage measles. Besides, they also said that infant was also suffering from pneumonia after performing x-ray.

Mr Afridi said that due to lack of facilities at the Landikotal hospital, doctors referred her to Peshawar and he took the girl to HMC.

He said that for two days, his daughter lay helpless in the hospital; however, Dr Idress and his staff did not take care of sick child. Besides, he claimed that the staff even did not know how to insert a cannula into child hand. “I took eight and nine cannulas to hospital and they were unable to insert them into patient’s body and in the process bruised her hands and feet,” he said.

Besides, he said that when the child situation deteriorated, he begged the doctors to shift her to the intensive care; however, they did not budge.

“She died after lying helpless in hospital bed for two days,” Mr Afridi said.

Though, he said that hospital director has assured him of action. However, Mr Afridi added that he will approach the court if Dr Idress and his staff were not taken to the task.

HMC’s stance on the issue

On the other hand, HMC spokesperson Fasiha said that they have complete record of the patient. She said that child was critical when she was brought to the hospital.

Besides, she said that doctors have provided the best treatment to the girl.

“Doctors shift patients to the ICU when they need them,” she said. Ms Fasiha said that the girl was first taken to North West Hospital from where she was shifted to the HMC.

Regarding inquiry, the spokesperson said that there was a procedure in the hospital to take action. “Hospital administration will take action the complaint of Mr Afridi,” Ms Fasiha said.