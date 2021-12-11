Kidnappers have released three officials of forest department from their captivity in Afghanistan.

Officials said that kidnapped officials were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Ghulam Khan border crossing on Friday.

Earlier in October, unknown kidnappers had abducted four forest department officials including a woman from Bannu district.

However, the kidnapper released the woman official from the captivity a few days later. A gypsy woman found the woman official in a mountainous area and she was reportedly in delirium.

Sources identified the released officials as Anwar Khan, Aminullah and Gul Ayaz. They said that officials were shifted to Miran Shah following their release.

The circumstances surrounding their release were not immediately clear.