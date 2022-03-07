Shaheen Afridi

Fazal Wahab who is a coffin-maker in Yakatut area of provincial capita managed to sell 14 coffins on the day of the suicide attack inside Koocha Risaldar mosque.

Mr Wahab told TNN that usually he managed to sell up to two coffins a day; however, on that fateful Friday, he sold 14 coffins. Other coffin makers also reported similar figures.

“Koocha Risaldar’s blast was a major terrorist incident after a gap of more than decade,” Mr Wahab said. He feared that the wave of terror had again visited the city of flowers with this blast.

He feels terribly sad for the loss of so many lives. “The Koocha Risaldar mosque blast brought back the apocalyptic scenes back to the provincial capital,” he said.

According to police and hospital sources at least 64 people have lost their lives in the suicide attack on the Koocha Risaldar mosque while more than 190 were injured in the attack.

Ziaur Rehman, a resident of Koocha Risaldar lost 10 of his family members in the blast. On the other hand, Syed Waseem lost four family members while Zulfiqar Ali Kayani’s elder brother was also killed in the blast.

Syed Waseem, two cousins Afzal and Hanif also lost their lives to the attack.

He said that both of his cousins had minor children and he was worried about these children future. “I fear about the revival of militancy as this blast had taken place despite very strict security,” he said. He said that they fear about seeing people dying in the provincial capital.

Terrorist outfit Daesh has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the mosque, which has been condemned by all walks of life. Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and other political and religious leaders have also condemned the attack.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter that he was in contact with the Counter Terrorism Department and other agencies and will supervise the investigations.