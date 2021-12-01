Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has approved amendments to the Child Protection and Welfare Act.

KP Minister for Higher Education department Kamran Bangash said they will table the bill in the provincial assembly for approval.

The proposed law provides for death penalty to child abusers.

Besides, the bill also provides for 14 years sentence and five million fine for the accused involved in child pornography.

In addition to this, those involved in harassment and blackmailing through videos will get 10 years behind bars.

The legislation has also proposed 25 years imprisonment and Rs 5 million fine for offence of child trafficking.

Mr Bangash said that a ministerial committee proposed the amendments, which the provincial cabinet adopted.

He said that law authorizes police to use audio-visuals and DNA test as evidence before courts.

Besides the draft law also allows displaying child abusers names on KP Child Protection Commission website.

Child abusers names will also enter into special register.

In addition to this, there will be complete ban on employment to child abusers in private and public sectors.

The child abusers will also be not allowed to use public transport.

In addition to this, owner or head of an organization providing jobs to the child abusers face five years imprisonment and fine of Rs 10 million.