Dr Afzal Alamgir, a former head of anatomy department at the Ayub Medical College has died due to the Covid-19.

Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) in a statement said Dr Alamgir was 71st Khyber Pakhtunkhwa doctor to lose his life due to Covid-19.

Dr Alamgir was on a ventilator at an Islamabad private hospital for the past two weeks. Besides Dr Alamgir had also remained head of the anatomy department at the women medical college.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Khawajgan area of Mansehra district.

The association at this occasion said that none of doctors or health workers dying due to Covid-19 has been given Martyrs Package. Besides, the association said that doctors and nurses have also denied Covid-19 allowance.