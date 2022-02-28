Abdul Sattar

Ihsan Ali is a farmer belonging to Pulu area of Katlang area of Mardan district. His family has tilled his ancestral lands for living for past many years. Besides, his 15 members’ family is dependent on these lands for their livelihood.

They grow maize, wheat and sugarcane on their lands; however, of late, these crops yields are decreasing.

Besides, Mr Ali told TNN that they were also losing money due to decreasing yields. “Some years back, a jarib of their land used to produce about 800 kilograms of jiggery or gurr,” he said. He added that now this has dropped to 160 kilograms.

Reasons for the low crop yield

Mr Ali said that this year has proved to be very detrimental for the farmers.

He said that earlier maize crop was severely affected due to lack of water and rains leading to crop diseases. “Maize yield was even less than half,” he said.

On the other hand, sugarcane crop was also hit as it did not rain for longer period of time. “When there is no rain, the crop is affected due to draught despite availability of water,” he said.

He said that this led to pest attack on the crop, which drastically reduced the yield.

Mr Ali said that this year the farmers were not only suffering from natural calamities but also the prices of fertilizers started have skyrocketed. Besides, he said that seeds prices have also soared.

On the other hand, urea prices were over Rs 3,000 when required; however, was coming down now, when no longer required.

Similarly, DAP fertilizers prices have also skyrocketed while petroleum prices have also gone up.

Mr Ali said that they do not own the land they till, rather, have leased it for tilling. He said that in such a situation, it was difficult for farmers to feed their families.

Besides, he said that canal system in his areas was deteriorating, leading to water wastage and water rarely reached their plantations.

Impact of climate change on crops

Muhammad Waseem, an agricultural scientist told TNN that climate change has badly affected the farmers.

He proposed that the agriculture department should analyze met department data to be able to provide proper seed to farmers.

Mr Waseem said that wheat production was not so much affected last year but it was severely affected the year before that. Besides, maize and sugarcane crops were badly affected this year.

He said that the agriculture department was also facing difficulties in meeting the target of sunflower crop due to the recent rains.

He said that there was no rainfall in December and January; however, it would badly affect the wheat crop. Besides, he said that these rains will also affect the fruits yields.

The agronomist said that all these were the effects of climate change. Even after the rains, the hot weather, make it ideal for fungal growth, which will lead to rusting of the wheat crop,” he said.

Mr Ali said that wheat was cultivated on 2.5 to 3 million acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 25 maunds of wheat was obtained from one acre.

Last year Pakistan exported wheat from Ukraine; however, now after the Russian invasion of the country, there are reports in Pakistani media that wheat prices have gone up in the country.