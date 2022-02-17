Rifaqatullah Razarwal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved amendments to Journalists Welfare Endowment Funds Rules 2019 to extend financial help to journalists.

The move, which journalists have lauded, has come at times when large number of journalists have lost their jobs in the media crisis in the country.

Journalists told TNN that amendments were urgently needed to help the community in the province.

What the rules provide for journalists?

The amended rules provide for Rs 1 million for the families of the journalists who will lost their lives in act of terrorism. In addition to this, permanently disabled journalists will be given one-time grant of Rs 200, 000.

Besides, a journalist with 30 years experience will be given Rs 10, 000 monthly stipend after attaining the age of 60 years. The journalists terminated by newspapers and TVs and jobless for three consecutive months will be given one-time stipend of Rs 10,000 for two months. Rs 50,000 will be given to journalists as funeral charges over the death of family members.

Moreover, the marriage grant is also part of the package for the son/daughter of the journalist to the tune of Rs 200, 000.

What journalists have to say regarding the help provisions?

Lehaz Ali, a senior Peshawar journalist, praised the government’s decision. He said that these rules were approved almost two years ago. However, he added that journalists were facing problems in getting the financial grants. “Now those issues have been resolved through consultation with journalists,” he said.

Mr Ali said that these provisions will benefit full time journalists working for print, electronic and new agencies. Besides, the journalist must be a member of a press club registered with the provincial information department.

Mr Ali said that Journalists Endowment Fund Rules 2019 defined media as print and electronic media outlets on the media lists of the federal and provincial media lists. Besides, he said that wife / husband of the married (journalist) children and the parents of the unmarried journalist will be considered as families and eligible for assistance from the government.

On the other hand, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, about 10,000 journalists have lost their jobs since 2017. Besides while the Khyber Union of Journalists 70 media men have lost their job in the province.

Mr Ali said that there was room for improvement in the rules. He said that most journalists in Chitral, tribal and southern districts of the province, do not receive salaries from their organizations nor they were registered with press clubs.

Media crisis has badly affected journalists

Nusrat Hussain Toofan, a journalist working with an online news agency in Charsadda district, said that was working in the field for past four decades. However, Mr Toofan said that he has not yet received any salary or financial benefits from the agency.

“Under the current government, journalists are badly affected,” he said. Mr Toofan said that they did not even get salary at first, but in previous governments they used to do workshops for NGOs and get good financial benefits from them.

He said that this initiative started for the welfare of journalists as a ray of hope.

However, Mr Toofan said that rules were not framed in consultation with journalists.

He said that most of the journalists’ organizations at the district level across the province have differences among themselves due to which the press clubs are controversial in the eyes of the government and these journalists will be affected by these rules.

He demanded the government to amend the rules to include journalists who have accreditation cards from the KP Information department so that they can benefit from the package.

How affected journalist or family can receive the benefits?

Mr Ali said that a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the director general of the Information department while presidents of the registered press clubs and unions will be members for one year. He said that certificates of expenditure will be reviewed after which financial assistance will be provided to them.