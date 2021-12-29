Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shah Farman has served a legal notice on a Pakistan Tehrik Insaf local leader for leveling allegations of selling party ticket for Peshawar mayor seat against him.

Arbab Muhmmad Ali, a PTI leader from Peshawar had earlier leveled allegations against KP governor Shah Farman and minister for higher education Kamrna Bangash for selling party ticket for Rs 70 million.

On Tuesday, Mr Bangash had served a legal notice on Mr Arbab, seeking his unconditional apology.

Arbab Muhammad Ali is the brother of PTI MNA Arbab Sher Ali and nephew of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad.

Mr Arbab in a video which was circulated on social media accused the KP governor and minister for higher education of selling Peshawar mayor ticket for Rs 70 million.