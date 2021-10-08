Taimoor Khan

PESHAWAR:The provincial government and bureaucracy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are appointing their favorite officials on key posts not only from provincial departments but borrowing them from the federal government in brazen violation of the Supreme Court judgment and deputation rules.

The blue-eyed officials are being given lucrative posts on deputation in different grades, depriving senior and deserving officials of their rights.

Talking to Tribal News Network (TNN) senior bureaucrats criticized the government for awarding its cronies that are affecting performance of the departments and work standard.

They believe that all these appointments on deputation were made in violation of Provincial Management Services Rule 2007 since there is no policy to appoint any officer in grade-20 on deputation.

“Despite non-existence of rules or policy, the government appointed 10 officials for the Grade-20 posts on deputation,” said a senior bureaucrat, requesting not to be named.

Two of them are brought from the federal government while eight others were borrowed from different departments within the province.

Moreover, there are 13 officers, in different grades including grade-17 to grade-19 from the federal departments who have been deputed to different key posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of them, one in grade-17, seven in grade-18, three in grade-19 and two in grade-20. While, 39 officers have been working on deputation from different provincial departments of which 14 officers in Grade-17, 10 in Grade-18, seven in Grade-19 and eight in Grade-20.

“All of them lack the required qualification and relevant experience but have strong political backing that led to their appointment to lucrative positions,” said Fahad Ikram Qazi, Coordinator All Pakistan Provincial Management Services Association.

The TNN found that Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil from inland Revenue services, Special Secretary Finance Shah Mehmud Wazir is from Audit & Accounts group, are from federal departments, special secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Muhammad Khaiq, director higher education Abdul Wahab, director general SDO Ali Raza, project director Clean Drinking Water Ijaz Afzal, DG PCNA Zahir Shah, director general Law and Human Rights Dr Asad Ali, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad and others are some of the officials who have been borrowed from other provincial departments on the posts of grade 20.

The rules say that any official or officer must have matching qualification and relevant experience to work on a post from Grade-17 to Grade-19 on deputation. Provided that there is no officer available within the department to work the vacant post while only a civil servant can be deputed on a civil servant post.

Further transfer of a deputed officer to another post is illegal. Before transferring him, he will go back to his parent department. There, the borrowing department will send another requisition to the department for hiring of his services.

According to a Memorandum 2001 of Establishment Division, on completion of five years term of the first deputation, the officer returns to his parent department where he will complete three-year service to make him eligible for another deputation.

They aggrieved officials, while talking to TNN, said that this policy of awarding cronies has led to disillusionment and demotivation of the deserving officials that is severely affecting performance of the departments.