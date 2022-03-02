Shahid Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued instructions to all the relevant officials at the provincial, divisional and district level to ensure implementation of action plan for the dengue prevention in the province.

Chief Secretary KP Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed the relevant officials to ensure implementation of the action plan in the province.

In this regard, Dr Bangash chaired a meeting, wherein he directed the officials for holding weekly meetings on divisional as well as district level. He said that details of these meetings shall be shared with his office.

Dr Bangash said that the performance of all institutions and departments will be monitored. “The performance of all departments related to dengue will be presented in the review meetings,” he said.

Officials of health, local government and other line departments attended this meeting.

At this occasion, Dr Bangash directed the concerned agencies to take all possible measures and resources for the prevention of dengue. He said that anti-dengue related equipment has been provided. Besides he also called for a coordinated campaign for the prevention of dengue and directed for launching a public awareness campaign for the prevention of dengue.

He also directed the local government department to improve the drainage and water supply system in the dengue hotspot areas.

How dengue impacted KP last year

Health department figures showed that a total of 10,615 people fell victim to dengue mosquito in the province last year. In addition to this 10 people lost their lives due to the virus.

The highest numbers of 5,756 dengue cases were reported from Peshawar. Besides, Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur and Swabi were high risk districts for dengue in 2021.

In provincial capital, a large number of people belonging to Tehkal, Sufid Dheri, Danishbad, Badhaber, Sheikh Mohammadi, Sheikhan, Mashtaharzai, Sulaiman Khel and Mashul Khel areas contracted the virus.

Dengue victims have no confidence in govt claims

Naseer Chacha, a resident of Sulaiman Khel area of Badaber said that he has no confidence in the meeting and government’s claim.

He said that when dengue started spreading last year, his two sons, brother, sister-in-law and two nephews contracted dengue fever. However, he said that there was no proper treatment for them.

Mr Naseer said that no measures were taken for the dengue patients at the local primary health center and rural health center Badaber. “We were forced to seek treatment from home remedies and local doctors,” he said.

He said that at that time it was heard that the local government department and district administration were spraying in the dengue affected areas but no one was seen spraying in Badahber.

Dr. Naveed Wazir told TNN that timely steps needed to be taken to keep dengue in control. He said that proper attention to last year hot spots and eradication of mosquito larva in those areas could help contain the outbreak.

He said that if the local bodies and district administrations work seriously, the spread of dengue would be reduced by 70per cent.

In addition to this, all the necessary facilities should be provided to the basic health centers and other hospitals in all the districts especially in the dengue affected areas. He said that mosquito nets were not available even in the hospitals last year. “There were no special wards for dengue patients in MTI and district hospitals and most of the dengue patients were admitted in the wards along with other patients,” he added.