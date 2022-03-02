Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Young Doctors Association said that provincial government has failed to pay them their allowance in lieu of Covid-19 duties despite lapse of two years.

On the other hand, the health department officials said that they have completed the compensation process to doctors and money will be transferred to their accounts by the middle of this week

Dr Muhammad Islam, a member of the Covid-19 Rapid Response Force said that these teams consisted of three people including two doctors and a technician.

He said that they administration has imposed additional duties during the pandemic on health staff. “First we perform our duties in hospital and later go to perform Cvoid-19 duties,” he said.

Dr Islam said that government did not extend them any logistic support; rather, they were forced to pay for fuel from their pockets. He said that the Covid-19 duties have also affected their family lives.

Dr Islam said that they have received compensation for duties till January next year. “Government has yet to pay even penny after January last year,” he said.

He said that they protested four times after which they were assured about payment of receiving compensation within a week. However, he added that the payment has yet not been made.

Tauheed Nawab, a paramedic staff at the Lady Reading Hospital said that she works in Covid-19 ward. She said that they provide oxygen to Covid-19 patients after their admission to hospital post-evaluation.

She said that when the patient many a times even patients families also hurt them on the one or other pretext.

Ms Nawab said that they have not received even a penny after two years lapse. However, she added that they had nothing to do with the PDA and not part of their protest.

Health department said payment to staff likely by the mid of this week

Chief of the Health Sector Reform Unit Dr. Ikramullah Khan said that the RRF has made great contribution to health department across the province. He said tha the RRF staff has played an exemplary role in sampling and testing the affected persons.

He said that RRF staff has received compensation for some months while payment of some other months was still pending. “Health department has deposited Rs 110 million in bank and the RRF staff will be paid through MobiCash in the middle of next week,” he said.

He said that the department was facing resource constraints due to the heavy expenses incurred on Covid-19 testing, logistical support and other activities, which delayed the payment of these funds. “However, this issue is going to be resolved now,” he said.

He said that RRF staff was provided transport, wages and other expenses.

Regarding the non-payment of dues to doctors working in Covid-19 wards, he said that they were government employees and received risk allowance. Besides, in case of their death or falls ill, they get all the health professional allowance as per the agreement.

He said that YDA and RRF protest will seriously harm the people health. Dr Ikram said that stopping of taking samples for test and vaccination will lead to the increase in the pandemic.

“We request them to avoid taking steps that hurt people health,” he said.

Anwar Zeb, Ceena Naeem and Javed Mehmood contributed reporting.